Friday, December 9, 2022 – Brazilian football star, Kaka has said that many Brazilians do not support their national team, stressing that Neymar and Ronaldo Nazario do not have the love they should enjoy from their countrymen for what they have achieved.

Speaking in an interview on BeIN Sport in England, Kaka said football icon, Ronaldo who put on weight at the end of his football career, is just seen as a fat man walking down the street in Brazil.

The former player also claimed that Ronaldo gets more respect outside Brazil. Kaka said;

“It’s strange to say this, but many Brazilians do not support Brazil. It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you’ll say “wow”, he’s got something different here. In Brazil, he’s just a fat man walking down the street.

“Right now, a lot of people in Brazil are talking about Neymar, but in a negative way. Maybe it’s because of politics, but Brazilians sometimes do not recognize our talents”

Asked if Ronaldo is not as valued by Brazilians as he is in the rest of the world, Kaka said;

“Of course many Brazilians love Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo, but the way they respect him in Brazil and abroad is different, I see him more respected outside the country than there”.

Kaká and Ronaldo were part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, the last World Cup won by the South American country.