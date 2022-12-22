Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reacted to a story in one of the local dailies claiming that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be spying on accounts of ministers and senior government officials to help Kenya fight corruption.

Commenting on his social media page, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, laughed off the idea, terming it as a political gimmick.

He also told his friend, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who he refers to as Grand Mullah (GM), that thieves cannot police themselves.

“GM, you know this is a gimmick and nothing will come from it. How can thieves police themselves? Absurd.” Prof Makau wrote.

Makau’s tweets seem to be an indirect target to the IMF which has been giving corrupt countries billions of dollars in loans yet they don’t care how leaders in those countries use the money.

In Africa, most IMF loans are looted by politicians and regional IMF leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST