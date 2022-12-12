Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Brazil football star, Neymar has revealed he is “psychologically destroyed” by Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup.

In a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia on Friday December 9, the Brazilian team seen as favorites, were knocked out after the shootout ended 4-2 in favour of the Croatians.

Neymar, now 30, says the defeat hurts more than any other loss in his career despite scoring a solo effort to equal Pele’s record goalscoring haul of 77 goals for the Selecao.

“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop,” Neymar said in an Instagram message on Sunday, December 11.

“It is going to hurt for a very long time, unfortunately,” he added.