Thursday, December 29, 2022 – American professional boxer, Gervonta Davis has denied allegations of domestic violence made against him by a woman on Tuesday, December 27.

Davis was arrested in Parkland, FL on Tuesday at around 2:50 PM after cops said he hit a woman in the face, causing her an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.

In a 911 call obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman can be heard telling cops she thought the fighter was “going to kill” her.

In a statement he shared after being released from prison on Wednesday, December 28, Davis said the battery claims made against him are not true.

The boxer who stated that he’s not a “monster’, added that the woman made the 911 call “BECUZ I WOULDNT GIVE HER MY TRUCK!”

Davis also added “I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!”