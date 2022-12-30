Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Big Brother star, Ifuennada, has lamented over the amount of tips she gave to airport workers during a business class flight.

“Flying business class is not just expensive because of the cost of tickets but the amount of tips you are expected to give,” she said on Thursday evening, December 29.

“Na so dem go dey treat you like egg and dem go dey look you to tip and you can’t say No after dem don shower you with praise. God abeg o. Na to dey fly Economy from now on,” she added.