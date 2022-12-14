Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Big Brother star, Tega Dominic has said she started making progress since a lot of people and things left her life.

The mother of one who stated this on her Instagram on Tuesday December 13, advised people to check their circle if they feel stagnant.

“If you feel stagnant, check your circle, could be a friend or family member. Took me a deep realization to understand this factor. Just filter and have 1-3 solid backbones, that’s all. Check your circle, there is a bug in there. Thank God for air!!,” she wrote.

“Free at last” she added.