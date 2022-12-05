Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chair Juliana Cherera has reached the end of the road after trying to help former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by disputing William Ruto’s election as president.

In a statement today, Cherera announced her resignation from the commission, saying her stay was no longer tenable due to the current situation.

“It is with immense woe that today I tender my resignation as commissioner and vice chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).”

“Since joining the commission, I have dispensed my duties diligently, and meticulously and put a spirited effort in helping the commission deal with corporate governance issues under very difficult circumstances. As vice chairperson, I always advocated for fair treatment and equal opportunity for all staff.

According to the embattled vice-chair, her actions were misjudged which led to her being labelled as a rebel against the current Chair Wafula Chebukati.

“However, my cumulative actions done in good faith are unfortunately misjudged and misinterpreted. After careful consideration of the current events at the commission and with consultation with my family and lawyers, I accept that my stay at the commission is no longer tenable and therefore choose to vacate.

“I sincerely thank His Excellency, Hon. Dr. William Samoei Arap Ruto, The President of the Republic of Kenya for the opportunity accorded to me to serve the republic. God Bless.”

Her resignation comes as President Ruto had suspended the four IEBC commissioners; Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya.

This is to pave the way for investigations, by a nine-member tribunal, into their conduct after disputing the August 9 presidential election results.

Following the suspension, Nyang’aya was the first commissioner to resign.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.