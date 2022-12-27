Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Born-again Ghanaian actress cum model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has reiterated her vow to keep loving God while promoting her brand as a sexy erotic dancer, host and socialite.

Moesha, last year announced that she had repented and became a born-again Christian after encountering some personal problems.

“Sexiness is what my brand stands for and as a Christian, I would keep loving God and still be the most controversial socialite, actress, sexy erotic dancer and host the biggest events in the world and bring something new, no one has ever seen before,” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 27.

“When I start to dance all eyes are on me and I can’t wait to take my brand to a wider audience and make so much from partying and hosting entertainment shows all over the world with the help of God Almighty,” she added.