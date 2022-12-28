Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – A man called Kapav Riksha has said that he won’t collect bride price from his daughters’ suitors if they are not virgins.

He stated this on Facebook while responding to a man seeking advice after his in-law to be, gave him a list of marital items worth almost N1.2m.

“Demanding huge money for a loose woman is fraud, u can do some traditional rite but I will not collect bride price for any of my daughter’s if they are disvirgined before marriage,” he said.

“I am not ignorant of that, in a case of rape d husband to be should decide,, but if I know she is promiscuous there is no need of collecting,” he added in response to a comment.

