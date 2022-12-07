Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A 33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has vowed to keep speaking about her virginity until she gives it to her lawfully wedded husband.

The Durban University of Technology graduate, stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“If Christ tarries I will keep speaking about my Purity and Virginity until I give it away to my husband,” she wrote.

“You all don’t complain when your favorite celebrities are speaking about body counts, boasting about useless things and misleading young galz even those inside the church…. It’s an honorable thing to remain a virgin until marriage, it’s even more honorable to remain sexually pure while single and inside marriage…….happy Tuesday. #33YrsOldVirgin #NoRingNosex #HonoringGod”