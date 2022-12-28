Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has vowed to deal with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who have formed a habit of insulting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday in his Vihiga home, Wajackoyah stated that Raila Odinga has made many sacrifices for democracy and good governance in the country and it is disrespectful for those who have never participated in the fight for democracy to insult him.

He added that as a lieutenant and foot soldier of Raila, he is prepared to engage anyone who disparages or defames him.

“I will never tire of fighting and defending Raila because he is the reason I am alive today.”

“Even if I ran for president, he (Raila) never said anything negative about me because he knows the political games we were playing,” Wajackoyah said.

The renowned lawyer further urged President William Ruto to rein in his troops who are abusing and undermining Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST