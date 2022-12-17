Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 17, 2022 – Former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has said he would be the next Mt Kenya region spokesperson after former President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

Speaking on Friday, Wa Iria said the current leader of the Mt Kenya region is Uhuru and dismissed claims that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over.

Wa Iria further claimed that there were sustained and deliberate efforts to make him irrelevant in the region’s political leadership.

He warned that the current leadership was afraid to speak up for the region’s residents, adding that he will reclaim their lost political glory.

“I am out to revive the political glory of the region because our identity as the community is crashing and soon we might not be heard,” he said.

Wa Iria promised to make a political comeback in 2023 under his Usawa Kwa Wote party to champion the people’s interest.

“We shall have a huge movement in the area starting January next year, and we will be addressing the interests of the region,” he said.

