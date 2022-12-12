Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – First Daughter Charlene Ruto has revealed that she updates her father, President William Ruto, on every trip she makes whether locally or internationally.

Speaking over the weekend, Charlene sought to clarify several issues, noting that she is a highly misunderstood public figure in Kenya.

“We had a sit down with my father where I shared my vision and what I am doing and he really supports me,” the first daughter stated.

“I always keep him updated about the things that I am doing,” she revealed.

Charlene indicated that both the President and the First Lady Rachel Ruto, are invested in her recent trips and are part of her trusted supporters.

“When your parents support you, it gives you even more motivation to do what you are doing,” she indicated.

Charlene also indicated that she understood that since she is from a political family, her frequent trips created a notion in people’s minds that she plans to join politics in the future.

However, she denied the claim noting that her meetings formed a backbone of a different frontier of leadership away from political banter.

“For me, those things are secondary. Right now, we have moved past the political stage.”

“I also don’t need a title to lead. I can lead without a title,” the first daughter indicated, adding that she had decided to take the direction of doing leadership through her foundation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.