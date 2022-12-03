Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West on Twitter for 12 hours after the rapper posted a series of controversial tweets.

Ye posted a picture that appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol of Judaism, and indicated it would be used as the logo for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Tweet was deleted after was Ye’s account was suspended,

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” Musk wrote in response to the tweet that was removed. “Account will be suspended.”

Just before Kanye’s account was suspended Thursday night, Musk tried to solve the situation privately. He sent a message to Kanye telling him “Sorry but this is not love, you have gone too far.”

West then defiantly replied: “Who made you the judge?” To which Elon Musk replied with The Lords Prayer: “Our Father who art in Heaven.

Ye then shared an unflattering picture of a shirtless Musk aboard a yacht with billionaire Jew, Ari Emanuel spraying him with a hose, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

Minutes after Kanye’s Twitter account got suspended, Musk took to his handle to clarify that Ye was being booted from the social media platform for violating Twitter’s rules – and not the picture he shared of him – Musk.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering picture of me being hosed by Ari,” Musk wrote.

He further joked: “Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Musk had previously tweeted to Ye, encouraging him not to respond critically to others and pointing him to Jesus’ teachings in the New Testament.

“Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness,” Musk said on Wednesday. “I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”

Musk reinstated Ye’s Twitter account after taking control of the company following his $44 billion takeover.

The mogul has also welcomed back other notable figures such as former President Donald Trump, who has not yet taken him up on the offer.