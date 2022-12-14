Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairman, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has regretted his last-minute decision of dumping President William Ruto for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio, weeks before the August 2022 General Election.

During an interview on Wednesday, December 14, Kirwa stated that he had not anticipated joining the opposition after ditching President William Ruto for former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

“When I switched sides from Kenya Kwanza, I was not decamping to join the opposition; I was hoping the Azimio la Umoja coalition would make it to government, so it was the lowest moment for me,” he announced.

Despite being part of Raila’s camp, he lauded Ruto’s leadership, stating that the government was well organized.

However, he blamed some leaders aligned with Raila, accusing them of being indisciplined and disorganized.

Kirwa also called on every Kenyan to mature democratically, arguing that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was always blamed for election malpractices.

“In every election, save the 2002 one that Kibaki won, we have vilified the electoral commission, whether Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) or Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),’ he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST