Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has revealed two main reasons that led to the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Thursday, Babu Owino said the failure of the BBI was by design, just like Raila Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency.

The outspoken legislator insisted that Raila lost the presidency when BBI was stopped by the courts.

“Sometimes I tell myself that I ought not to have joined Raila’s campaign team if I had known the results.”

“We made fundamental mistakes but they were by design because losing an election is not very easy, especially when you have the Government on your side,” Owino said

“But we lost an election when we lost the BBI if you ask me.”

“All these others were just additional information about losing the election,” Owino added.

The legislator said BBI failed the moment the office of the Ombudsman introduced oversight of the judiciary and also the proposal to have an additional 70 constituencies.

This, he said, would have ballooned the country’s wage bill.

“The moment we introduced the Office of the Ombudsman to oversight the judiciary, we lost it.”

“The person who brought it in knew that we would lose it at that moment because the judiciary would not pass something that is going to oversight them,” he said.

“Number two was the introduction of the 70 extra constituencies that were going to increase the wage bill.”

“The introduction was not well designed.”

“It was supposed to be done purely by IEBC,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST