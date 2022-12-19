Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – TV presenter, Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter has joined in the backlash against him after he said that Meghan Markle ought to be paraded naked through the streets and have excrement thrown at her.

Jeremy, 62, who is friends with Queen Consort Camilla, wrote in his column for The Sun that his hatred for Meghan Markle leaves him “unable to sleep.”

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host said that he felt “sorry” for Prince Harry, who he dubbed a “glove puppet”, claiming that the Prince is “controlled by his wife.”

Jeremy wrote: “Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her.”

He added that he had more hatred towards Meghan than Rose West, a serial killer.

“Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,” he continued.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he shockingly wrote.

Clarkson then predicted that the marriage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not last and said he would end up being stuck in California alone with no friends or family to support him.

Mr Clarkson’s remarks came just hours after he joined the likes of Piers Morgan at an exclusive Christmas lunch in London with the Queen Consort.

Clarkson’s article sparked criticism from many celebrities.

Even his daughter, Emily Clarkson, 28, condemned his deplorable article.

She took to Instagram to make it clear that she thinks her father is bullying Meghan and she doesn’t stand for what he and the media is doing to the Duchess of Sussex.

Emily, an author and blogger, wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny and bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.

Many praised Emily for her bravery, with one writing: “An amazing statement from Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily! The apple hasn’t just fallen a bit far away from the tree – it’s in the next orchard.”