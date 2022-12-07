Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – The police have arrested a 29-year-old school teacher, Laminu Saminu, for the brutal murder of his friend, Sanusi Bawa, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Saminu, who confessed to committing the crime said he served Bawa with the locally prepared cow milk known as, ‘Fura da Nono,’ after mixing it with rat poison because he wanted Bawa’s car.

Parading the suspect before the media at police headquarters on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, police spokesperson Gambo Isah said the suspect lured the deceased into an unoccupied building in Mani area.

He deceived Bawa to park his car inside a garage in the house, and then served him with the poisoned Fura da Nono meal, as a result of which the deceased became unconscious.

The suspect picked heavy firewood, hit the victim severally on the head until he died, threw the corpse inside a well in the house, and covered it with sand, with the intent of robbing the deceased of his motor vehicle.

“On 1/12/2022 at about 1300hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting, a classroom teacher, one Laminu Saminu, aged 29yrs of Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, Mani LGA of Katsina state, a suspected killer friend of one ASC II Sanusi Bawa, an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Katsina state Command, his final year course mate at Federal College of Education, (FCE), Katsina,” the PPRO stated.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when on 26/11/2022 at about 1400hrs, he lured the deceased into an unoccupied building in Mani LGA, deceived him to parked his motor vehicle Golf Saloon, green in colour with registration number AA 266 KUF inside a garage in the house and served him with a poisoned Fura da Nono meal, as a result of which the deceased became unconscious,”

“Consequently, he got a heavy fire wood and hit the victim severally on the head until he died and threw the corpse inside a well in the house and covered it with sand. All with the intent of robbing the deceased of his motor vehicle.

“In the course of investigation, suspect made a mistake and called the wife of the deceased through phone that he needs the vehicle’s documents of the deceased. He was subsequently traced and arrested and confessed to the commission of the offence.

“A pack of rat poison, a heavy firewood and a motor vehicle, Volkswagen, Golf, Saloon, green in colour, with registration number AA 266 KUF, belonging to the deceased was found in the possession of the suspect. Investigation is ongoing.”