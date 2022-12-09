Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Prince Harry has said he “sacrificed everything” to be a part of his wife, Meghan Markle’s world.

In their new Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry and Meghan’, Harry said Meghan gave up her freedom and everything she ever knew to join him in his world of royalty.

He added that when the time came he gave up everything to join her in her world.

Harry said: “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world.

Harry continued, “And then pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

Harry also called out the UK media for its coverage of his relationship with Meghan.

“To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard,” said Harry. “It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”

“The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself,” Harry, 38, said of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

“Yes, she may well have been one of most influential, powerful women in the world, but she was completely exposed to this.”

Meghan also took aim at the family for failing to counter negative press reports about her, saying, “it was horrible, but I continued to hold the line, like say nothing.”