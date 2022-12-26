Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – President William Ruto has said his government is ready to work independently with the opposition.

Speaking during Christmas celebrations at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu, the Head of State noted that the opposition noise is necessary to keep the government in check.

He disputed the possibility of merging the government with the opposition, saying this cost the country in the last regime leading to huge debts

“Furaha yangu ni kuwa tuko na upinzani ambayo inafanya kazi ya wananchi kujaribu pia kusema ile maneno haijafanyika. Tuko tayari kabisa kuungana na upinzani.. nyinyi mfanye yenu na sisi tufanye yetu ndio Kenya ianze kuenda mbele. Ile ya zamani ya kuunganisha upinzani pamoja na serikali ndio imetuletea hii hasara kubwa things went bad tukawa nchi ya madeni na njaa. Ni vizuri kukuwa na watu wengine wanapiga makelele,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.