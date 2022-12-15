Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ heartbroken grandfather has revealed that there were ‘no signs’ that the dancer was troubled in the weeks before his death.

The 40-year-old was found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA – a 15-minute walk from his LA home – at about 11:15 am Tuesday, December 13.

He messaged his grandfather before his death saying ‘I love you Dad-Dad’ as well as posting a birthday message to him on social media four days before his death.

Eddy Boss, 84, told DailyMail.com that there were no signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.

Speaking about the former Ellen Show producer he said: ‘We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion.

‘He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.

‘He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now.

‘All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.’

Eddy, who travelled from Arizona to be with the family, is urging others to look out for warning signs in their loved ones.

He added: ‘Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says “I love you Dad-Dad.” Our question is why? Where did it come from?’

Eddy said he was still ‘not sure’ that his grandson’s death was a suicide, though LAPD confirmed it was a ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’ that killed him.

A police spokesman said the case has been passed to the LA County Coroner’s Office.

Boss had celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Allison Holker, 34, three days before shooting himself in the head.

In an interview last month the dancer told the Jennifer Hudson show that he and his wife were considering adding to their family – adding: ‘I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation.’

His wife paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement – saying she would ‘save the last dance’ for him – before welcoming tearful family members to their home in Enrico, California on Wednesday.

The So You Think You Can Dance star, who met his dance teacher wife Alison, 34, on the show in 2010, was father to three kids, Zaia, 3, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Weslie Renae, 14, who was born in Alison’s previous relationship but adopted by Stephen.