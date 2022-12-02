Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Kanye West went on an antisemitic tirade and praised the Nazis and Adolf Hitler, who oversaw the murder of about 6 million Jews.

The rapper made an appearance Thursday, Dec. 1, on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars program.

During their chat, Jones told Kanye: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”

Kanye, who was wearing a hooded mask that covered his entire face, responded: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone.

Kanye continued: “And Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye continued. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

As the show headed to a commercial break, Jones told Ye he had a “Hitler fetish”.

Kanye then admitted, “I like Hitler.”

Kanye also said he does “not like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis” after Jones pushed back on some of his assertions.

The father-of-four said: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Jones laughed in response, saying, “Well, I have to disagree with that.”

Kanye has seen public backlash for weeks with his repeated comments criticizing Jewish people and claiming a cabal of elite Jewish people control the media, Hollywood and politics.

His antisemitic comments have caused multiple brands to cut ties with him.

Watch the video below.

Kanye just said live with Alex Jones I’m on inforwars that he like Hitler pic.twitter.com/uHRjn1BQ1q — frequency92 (@farinbetween92) December 1, 2022