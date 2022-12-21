Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Church claims that he recently saw the Lord’s hands tying his boot.

He made the claims while preaching at Jesus is Lord Radio which he owns and uses to broadcast his sermons to his followers.

“I have seen the Lord’s hands tying my boot,” Owuor said in the short audio clip.

This is not the first time the self-declared Mighty Prophet of God is bragging about his spiritual might.

He was once recorded saying that God speaks to him face to face.

Listen to the audio clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.