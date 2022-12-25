Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Former Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru has said he has no regrets for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

During an interview with one of the local TV stations, Mucheru said that his support was a form of loyalty to his boss.

“No, I would not regret it at all. At a personal level, I was appointed to this government by President Uhuru Kenyatta and it would be the highest point of betrayal if I actually don’t support him,” he said.

He said that as a Kenyan citizen, an individual, and a Minister, he had a say in where the country was going.

Mucheru said he did not support Uhuru’s decision to back Raila because he wanted to but because he trusted his judgment.

“The things we did, the plans we had and all the things that he wanted were actually good for the country and as the Minister for information, I knew that,” he said.

On Raila losing the election, he said:

“If people decide that’s not what they want then you move with what people say. So I have no regrets about my stand and my position,” he said.

He said he owes a lot to President Kenyatta because he loves this country and did a lot for this country.

Mucheru said that he could tell from the many things they were doing, it was because he wanted things to change for the better.

“So I don’t have any regrets as far as that is concerned, I am very okay with the position I took. I have not changed my position,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.