Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Victor Osimhen has assured Napoli that he has no plans to leave the club next summer.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

This season alone, the Nigerian international has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Napoli.

“I’ve no plans to leave . I set the standard for myself. This is the life I want to live. When things were not going so well for me, I kept on believing, kept on praying, kept on working hard, I did other jobs before coming back to my love, football,” Osimhen told Omasports.

“To get to where I am today, there were a lot of obstacles, a lot of hate, and backstabbing, my success came with love, pain, tears, failures, and things like that.”