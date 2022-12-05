Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Actress and abstinence advocate, Juliana Olayode, has opened up on some of the challenges she has been facing while being a proponent of sexual purity until marriage.

In a video she shared, Juliana revealed that she has never struggled sexually the way she has in the past few months.

She added that it has also been difficult to abstain from sex.

Juliana wrote;

I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months. The temptations were HUGE!! AMBIGUOUS!!! I was almost thinking I was bewitched, I think say persin jazz me…



Thank God for God!!! Again I was reminded that on this journey, your strength will fail you and that it takes God to please God. We can not walk this path relying on our own strength, else we will FALL!



I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person and so some of y’all who think I have “super powers” would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all and abstaining from sex /staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make everyday.



This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there, remember WHY you started, and draw strength from God and his word.



When you watch the video, please read the message in the description box, I wrote it just for you. May God continue to strengthen us and help us to always choose his ways/please him no matter how tough/difficult it gets. (Amen)