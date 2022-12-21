Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A California-based Ugandan man, A.J Ssesanga, has said that he has never seen a beautiful Nigerian woman.

He stated this on Wednesday, December 21, under a tweet listing African countries with the most beautiful women.

“Please remove Nigeria in this list. Never seen a beautiful Nigerian woman,” he said.