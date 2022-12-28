Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Some Twitter users who were raised by strict parents have come out to express their disapproval of such form of parenting.

A South African lady started it the conversation when she kicked against Authoritative parenting style.

According to her, most people including her, raised by strict parents, became ”adults who are still babies”.

She went on to state that they struggled to transition into adulthood.

Other people raised by strict parents took to her comment section to also share their opinions.

One of them pointed out that she lives in fear and that being raised by strict parents made her turn into a ”good liar” and also a sneaky person.

See their varying reactions below