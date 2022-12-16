Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – A young TikToker is going viral after revealing she’s set to become a grandmother at the age of 32.

The British woman known only as Shannon shared the news in a TikTok video.

She revealed that her teenage daughter, Molly, is set to welcome a baby boy in early 2023.

She wrote: “You’re a mom to a 16-year-old and now she’s carrying your first grandchild.”

The footage shows Shannon dancing with pregnant Molly.

Shannon added in the caption: “She’s my double. 10 weeks to go!! I got her fully! I had her at 16 with no support & I swear on my life I’ll never ever let them down! I got you fully.”

In a follow-up video, the 32-year-old said she’s often told that she looks too young to become a grandmother, but said she feels ready to take on the new role.

She said: “Everyone says that to me — ‘you’re too young to be a nan!’”

She added that she’s financially supporting her daughter as she prepares for her new arrival.

She explained: “She [Molly] is still my baby, as much as she is having a baby herself now. [I have] bought her everything for the baby, because she hasn’t had her own income or anything like that, so we have all provided.

“That’s all I can do, is just to support and be there for her, which I have.”