Monday, 19 December 2022 – A former bishop at Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church now claims that what the self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God preaches is irrelevant.

Bishop Zablon Mwiti left Prophet Owuor’s church and set up his own church after realizing that he had been brainwashed.

He told his congregants that he has never opened notes that he used to write when he was an ardent follower of Owuor because he finds the teachings irrelevant.

“When I left, I found that everything was irrelevant. I have never opened the notes I used to write because they are irrelevant,” he said.

There has been endless debate on whether prophet Owuor’s church is a cult.

Many people have been accusing him of brainwashing his followers by twisting the teachings in the Bible.

Listen to Bishop Zablon Mwiti trashing Prophet Owuor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.