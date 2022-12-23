Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – Sandra Iheuwa has warned her followers who often take it upon themselves to advise her.

The businesswoman, who welcomed a child this year with businessman Steve Thompson after their marriage crashed, has been sharing videos showing off her curves.

Her latest video that showed only her backside generated criticisms from her followers.

They told her they know she got her body done after childbirth but added that that’s no reason to keep flaunting her doctor’s work all the time.

She hit back, telling them that how she lives her life is not the problem of anyone.

She then asked them if they also confront American celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner when they go naked.

