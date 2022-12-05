Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 December 2022 – Comedian Eunice Mammito has revealed that brown-skinned men are not her cup of tea.

Mammito opened up about her ideal man while speaking on Tuesday evening November 29, 2022, as she appeared on Dr. Ofweneke’s show on TV47 station.

During the show, the comedian participated in an entertaining game where she had to choose between two celebrities suggested to her.

The goal of the game, according to Dr. Ofweneke, was to find out what qualities Mammito preferred in a man.

In the first category, Mammito had to choose between famous actors Kagwe Mungai and Luwi Capello.

“I choose Kagwe. I don’t like brown skins,” she said.

While defending her choice, the comedian brought up several things she associated with brown-skinned men.

“They are crybabies, then they use makeup, then mascara. You wake up in the morning I don’t know what they do. They are too much. You will find them coloring their eyebrows in the morning,” she said.

