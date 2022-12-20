Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has revealed that she has a serious crush on French striker Kylian Mbappé after breaking up with her baby daddy Samidoh.

The mother of three indicated in a post on Facebook that she was leaving Kenya for France to try and meet Mbappé because she couldn’t handle her feeling anymore.

“Tuna enda France! Last night I couldn’t sleep, that boy Mbappe. Ati ako na miaka ngapi, haithuru mimi niko na mingi nitamuongezea #Mbappé,” Karen Nyamu wrote.

Her confession comes shortly after she announced that she had broken up with Samidoh forever following the drama in Dubai.

“Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex-Samidoh Muchoki.

“I know I could have called him and ended it quietly but I decided to make this as public as the drama and controversy have been. This had become a concern, especially with the position I hold as a member of the 4th senate,” Nyamu wrote.

