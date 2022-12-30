Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – Netherlands and Liverpool star, Virgil van Dijk, has revealed he could not sleep for two days following Netherlands quarter-final defeat to Argentina at Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After going down 2-0, the Netherlands scored two late goals to drag their last eight encounter with Argentina to extra-time and penalties.

Argentina went on to win 4-3 from the shootout with Van Dijk missing Netherlands’ first penalty attempt.

Argentina went on to become world champions for the first time since Mexico 1986.

Reflecting on the disappointing defeat to Argentina, Van Dijk in an interview with Viaplay as quoted by MARCA, said;

“I couldn’t sleep for two days after that game.

“You’re so close after going 2-0 down. Unfortunately you miss an important shot. It hurts a lot.”