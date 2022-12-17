Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 17 December 2022 – A newly married woman named Heather Lynn has exposed her bridesmaid after catching the woman holding her new hubby’s hand and touching his crotch in her wedding pictures.

Heather Lynn, a nurse and mom of two from North Carolina, went viral on TikTok after exposing her bridesmaid for feeling up her new husband in their wedding pictures.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 18.1 million views on tiktok, the “maid of dishonor” is seen standing to Travis’ left, linking arms with him, placing her hand near his groin and tightly grabbing his hand as he and new wife, Heather who was to his right and apparently oblivious to the woman’s questionable behavior smiled for the camera.

“Getting your wedding photos back and [noticing] something,” groaned Heather, a nurse and mom of two from North Carolina, in the caption of her trending TikTok. The video features several stills of the unnamed brunette bridesmaid groping Travis, during their nuptials in October.

“I guess I’m getting a sister wife,” a stunned Heather joked in the eye-popping post.

TikTok commenters immediately assumed that the groom and the bridesmaid were having an affair.

In another post, Heather explained that the touchy-feely friend is a woman she once considered her “work wife” who after a few glasses of alcohol in celebration of the wedding struggled to maintain her balance and grabbed onto Travis for stability.

The bride said that her tipsy girlfriend had no choice but to cling to Travis for help because the groomsman who was standing near her was an amputee.

She claimed that the gentleman had previously warned the drunk bridesmaid not to look to him for support because “he was on his last leg.”

Despite TikTok commenters suggesting she divorce her husband as he was cheating on her with the bridesmaid, the couple confirmed that their marriage is indeed intact.

Travis, who made a cameo appearance in another TikTok post, said the bridesmaid “did just lose her balance and was grabbing on me.”

“The photographer told the bridal party to do a crazy pose while my wife and I were kissing,” he continued. “And [the bridesmaid] did and almost fell over.”

The groom then added: “Sorry to disappoint everybody who wanted me to be a cheater and the bridesmaid to be a homewrecker. It’s not actually what happened.”

He concluded, “She did not touch my crotch. It just looks like she did.”

