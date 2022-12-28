Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has thanked God for “reviving” him.

The rapper was filmed lying on a hospital bed.

“I bless God for reviving me. I’ve never felt helpless in my life… Can’t thank you enough Oluwa,” he wrote.

He added that he thought he was ‘gone’ but God revived him.

See below.