Monday, December 5, 2022 – Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi has told Parliament that she is worth Sh194 million.

Gedi who appeared for vetting before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning committee said the Sh 194 million includes a residential house in Karen worth Sh120 million, a house in Wajir (Sh15M), 200 camels whose value is Sh10 million, and 350 cows with a market value of Sh14 million.

The former lawmaker also owns five vehicles with an estimated value of Sh20 million.

Gedi is among the seven nominees to the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Others are Benedict Mutiso, George Jalang’o, Hadija Juma, Isabel Waiyaki, Jonas Kuko and Koitamet ole Kina.

The Commission’s key mandate is to advise Parliament on how the national and county governments should share revenues.

Earlier, Gedi dismissed claims that she does not have a degree saying she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources after attaining a Diploma and a Higher Diploma in the same field.

