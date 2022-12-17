Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 17, 2022 – Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo, has said he is planning to be the next Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General after Edwin Sifuna ends his term.

The second-term lawmaker revealed this on Friday even as claims emerged that he is one of the rebel MPs inside the Raila Odinga led party.

“I am going to be the next ODM Secretary General come next year.”

“It is just a matter of time,” Odhiambo told the Star.

The legislator said he is set to meet key ODM stalwarts who are willing to endorse his bid.

Odhiambo did not campaign for the ODM candidate in the recently concluded South Gem by-election.

An independent candidate, Brian Anyango, was declared the winner of the poll, trouncing ODM’s Polycarp Wanga.

The ODM campaigns had been spearheaded by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Rarieda MP, Otiende Amolo.

