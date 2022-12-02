Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 02 December 2022 – Gospel singer Nicah The Queen is officially off the market after her boyfriend DJ Slahver proposed to her.

She flaunted her engagement ring on social media and revealed that her boyfriend and her kids planned the surprise.

In one of the photos that she posted, her daughter was seen holding the ring and looking ecstatic and happy for her mum.

“I SAID YES! @slahverdon you and the babies got me on this one! I’m speechless! Thank you Lord Jesus!” she wrote.

Nicah was previously married to popular comedian and media personality Dr. Ofweneke.

They broke up over infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.