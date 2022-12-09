Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – After years of bitter fallout, President William Ruto and COTU Boss Francis Atwoli have made up.

Atwoli, who was a close ally of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, strongly opposed William Ruto’s presidential bid.

In several political rallies, the outspoken trade unionists asked Willian Ruto’s neighbors to cut trees so that he does not commit suicide once the IEBC declares Raila as the fifth president.

In the course of the heated campaigns, Ruto had christened Atwoli ridiculous names among them “mzee wa nyororo” due to the latter’s love for jewellery.

However, yesterday Ruto and Atwoli made up and buried the hatchet.

Speaking at Kakamega State Lodge while meeting Luhya leaders, Ruto apologized to Atwoli over the harsh remarks he made about him during the campaign period.

The Head of State admitted to having belittled the old man.

“You know Mzee Atwoli had asked people to cut trees. But there is somewhere as a young person I disparaged him and he knows it. I want to ask for your forgiveness. And for all that was said, I also forgive. Let us all unite,” Ruto said.

On his part, Atwoli said as an international trade unionist, he was ready to work with the government of the day.

“As an international leader, I go to many countries. Soon I will be in Tanzania, our neighboring country for an event that the president will attend,

“If President Samia asks me how William Ruto’s government is fairing, do you expect me to say that I am in Azimio so I am waiting for the Azimio government?” Atwoli posed.

Weeks ago, the trade union boss led a group of Western region politicians to the State House for a meeting with the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.