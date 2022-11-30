Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – 32-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has revealed that her friend, Sunshine Zumpe Vundisa, is also a virgin at age 37.

Zukiswa stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, while celebrating Sunshine on her birthday.

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by godly woman who uphold godly standards, 37 Years old Virgin, no mahn, we are many out here waiting on God, incase you feeling discouraging and alone, just know that God has Women out here who love and pursue him fiercely, I just had to share this since it’s her birthday and the next birthday might not find her a v. Dot because hubby would have taken it…. Happy birthday Sunshine,” she wrote.