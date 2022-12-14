Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former Cabinet Secretary in former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime, Sicily Kariuki, has spoken about working with President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the former CS said that she is currently supporting President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government in its delivery of services to Kenyans.

According to Kariuki, considering that she was one of Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries who supported ODM Party leader Raila Odinga’s State House bid, she is not wired to be in the Opposition and will support President Ruto for the betterment of Kenyans.

“I am supporting the government in office currently because I am not wired to be in opposition. I am just not,” Kariuki said.

Last week, Kariuki together with Alkalou Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho and former Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia declared allegiance to Ruto, saying they wanted to join the winning team.

