Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has indirectly taken on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the PSVs ban in the Nairobi CBD in a bid to decongest the city.

In his veiled response to Gachagua, Sakaja suggested that he would not compromise the good plan he has for the city at the expense of a few’s interests.

“There are certain things we cannot compromise on…it is about a stand, sticking to it, and providing leadership,” he said.

“There is a deep state in terms of statecraft…There are few people who make certain decisions…few individuals who have great influence over billions of resources…but state capture can never be louder than the voice of the people. We have the rule of law,” added the governor.

Gachagua had warned the governor that they would not allow him to mess up with the business activities of the people from the Mt Kenya region.

The DP took issue with the removal of Matatus from the Central Business District saying the directive would affect many businessmen from the Mt Kenya region.

“Governor Sakaja slow down. I mobilised the Kikuyu votes for you, so don’t hurt our businesses. This idea of removing matatus from town is not good. I will sit down with you so that we can come up with a solution. Matatus should be let to operate freely in town,” said Gachagua.

The DP went on to remind Sakaja of the Nakuru case where former Governor Lee banned the matatus from the CBD.

He said the move by then Governor Lee Kinyanjui to remove matatus from CBD cost him his victory on August 9, polls insinuating that Sakaja may face similar political implications if he maintains his stance on the matatu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.