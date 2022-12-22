Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A parent has left tongues wagging after going on a rant on social media over what he termed as his daughter’s poor KCPE performance.

Nduati Wa Wangui claimed that his daughter let him down by scoring 368 marks.

“ I am the kind of parent who does not celebrate underperformance. She got 368 and I am not happy. You can lie to her that she did well, not me,” he ranted.

Nduati claimed that poorer kids from rural areas had scored over 390 marks which his daughter could not manage.

“A girl in my village who walks to school every day carrying a Jerry can of water to wash her classroom scored 395 marks. That is performance,” he added.

Social media users felt that he was too harsh on his daughter.

His posts have gone viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.