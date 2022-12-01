Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa, Eric Omondi, has denied that he is a clout chaser.

During an interview, the witty comedian attested to being put on the spot far too many times in the name of chasing clout, yet he is just truthful when airing out his opinions.

“What is the meaning of clout? You know the things I talk about are true. Is it true that Tanzanian and Nigerian music is ahead of us? Is it true that they are here every weekend? So where’s the clout? People say it’s clout because the things I say very few can say,” he said.

Giving one of many reasons why the entertainment industry is doing poorly in the country, Omondi pointed out that several artistes are seeking to join politics which will only negatively impact an already struggling industry.

“The state of our entertainment industry is very bad. Our music, our comedy, so I feel like instead of them staying in and helping us build it they are looking for shortcuts. Musicians are not politicians. Have you ever heard of Uhuru (Kenyatta) going to the studio to record music,” the comedian said.

“In Kenya, everyone plays a very vital role so artistes must not join politics. There are only a few like Jalang’o who we need in politics to push our agenda. The rest should just go to the studio and record,” he added.

