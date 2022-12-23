Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – Businessman, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy, are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today December 23.

Churchill took to his Instagram page to share new photos of them as well as serenade her with kind words.

In his post, he expressed how happy he is to have Rosy as his wife and adding that he feels like he is “living his young age again and making up for all the times he has missed.”

Read his post below and see the photos he shared