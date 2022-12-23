Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – A lady living with HIV has announced that she is planning to settle down.

She posted a photo on Twitter and said that she is looking for a husband.

She boldly let potential suitors know about her status and said HIV won’t stop her from getting a husband.

“I am HIV positive. Who wants to marry me?” she posted.

“For sure, l will make a beautiful bride and l know having HIV will not stop me from getting a handsome and loving man,” she added.

She uses her Twitter account to create awareness of HIV.

