Friday, 02 December 2022 – Seasoned TV anchor Mark Masai is among the senior journalists fired from Nation Media Group.

Speaking moments after it emerged that he had been sent home, the prime-time news presenter and talk-show host said he had a ‘great run’ at Nation and it was time to move on.

“This is the reality of the media landscape around the world,” Masai said.

“Unfortunately I was at the losing end of this one,’’ he added.

Masai, an affable journalist with a firm personality, had worked for NMG for 14 years.

He is among journalists who have been offloaded as part of the company’s restructuring in the face of reduced profitability.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said the layoff, painful as it is looks, is necessary for the company to build the NMG of the future, which leans more on technology.

His exit will leave a gap at NTV.

