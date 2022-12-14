Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Yemi Sonde, the Chairman of Yemi Sonde Media Group and owner of the popular radio, YES FM, has raised an alarm of being blackmailed with his nude video.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 13, Yemi said the blackmailer who claimed to live in Cote d’Ivoire, sent him a video of him alone in his bedroom and repeatedly demanded sums of money which ranged from 500,000 to 1,500,000, to keep it off social media.

The radio station owner also revealed that the blackmailer contacted some of the broadcaster’s friends with the said video, asking them to prevail on him to send him the money or see him get embarrassed by its release.

Yemi however said he told the blackmailer to go ahead with his threat because he will not part with his hard-earned money to any blackmailer.

The statement read;

“I am issuing this release to let Nigerians know that some powerful individuals who are bent on destroying me have orchestrated this blackmail. I don’t know what I did to necessitate this but I know that they will fail.

“I suspect some high net-worth individuals in society who got the blackmailer to go after me, having hitherto sworn to take me down.”