Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – President William Ruto’s administration scored a ‘D’ on the delivery of his economic pledges in his first 100 days in office.

This is according to the latest survey conducted by Infotrak Pollstar.

In the survey released yesterday, Ruto scored 49.6 per cent with respondents faulting the president for failing to lower the cost of food and improving the lives of low-income earners.

Kenyans also gave Ruto 42 per cent in his efforts of lowering the cost of living and a dismal 39.6 for failing to honor his pledge of making food affordable and accessible to Kenyans.

Overall, the president managed a general score of 52.1 per cent with his government scoring high in areas of governance pledges (56 percent), gender equality (53 per cent), and infrastructure projects (60 per cent).

The president’s decision to return port operations to Mombasa, in particular, earned him a good score of 59.9 percent.

The poll touched on several pledges that the Ruto administration gave during the campaigns, including lowering the cost of living, promoting and implementing gender equality and the two-thirds gender rule as well as reforming key government institutions.

According to the survey which covered 840 respondents drawn from all 47 counties, Ruto’s administration garnered 55.8 per cent for enhancing financial inclusion through the establishment of the Hustler fund.

Ruto was also rated above average for increasing tax collection by adopting modern technologies.

However, his performance dwindled in terms of improving the lives of low-income earners with the respondents expressing dissatisfaction with how his administration handled the issue within the first 100 days in office.

Ruto scored 57.8 per cent among respondents aged 18-26 years, and 50.8 per cent among those aged 36-45 years.

